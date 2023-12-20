Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,334 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 692.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,330,498.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,330,498.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.95.

Stryker Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $291.98 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $236.60 and a fifty-two week high of $306.93. The firm has a market cap of $110.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $280.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.51%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

