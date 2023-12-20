Strong Tower Advisory Services Buys 284 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 2.6% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 100,169.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,339,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,718,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,310,373 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,949,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,895,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,850 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,126,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,930,414,000 after purchasing an additional 254,968 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after buying an additional 5,566,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.70.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $102.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.47. The firm has a market cap of $408.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $97.48 and a 52 week high of $120.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

