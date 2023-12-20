Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Buys 70 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $478.90 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $376.49 and a 12 month high of $479.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $445.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $444.24.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

