Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Has $6.68 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.3% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 353,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $168.47 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $123.11 and a 12-month high of $168.47. The company has a market capitalization of $487.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

