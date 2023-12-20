StockNews.com Upgrades Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) to Hold

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Fortress Biotech from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FBIO

Fortress Biotech Price Performance

Shares of FBIO opened at $2.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $17.40.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.53) by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $34.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 770.86% and a negative net margin of 96.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech will post -9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fortress Biotech

In other Fortress Biotech news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald purchased 1,567,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $2,664,775.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,597,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald bought 6,666 shares of Fortress Biotech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $27,997.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,029,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,325,743.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald bought 1,567,515 shares of Fortress Biotech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $2,664,775.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,597,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,648. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,721,239 shares of company stock valued at $2,942,771. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortress Biotech

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,620 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,657 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 495.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 32,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 18.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.