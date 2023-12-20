StockNews.com Upgrades Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) to “Buy”

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.
Bausch Health Companies Trading Up 2.2 %
Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 1,124.72% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,487,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,429,000 after purchasing an additional 175,489 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 35.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 73.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,804 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 1,397.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 362,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 338,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 637,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 19,074 shares in the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Bausch Health Companies
Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.
