StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ WVVI opened at $5.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.67. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.49 million, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 0.68.
Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $9.35 million during the quarter.
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.
