StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WVVI opened at $5.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.67. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.49 million, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 0.68.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $9.35 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 102.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 99.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

