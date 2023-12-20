StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SRC. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.55.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Performance

NYSE SRC opened at $43.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.29. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $32.22 and a 12-month high of $44.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.45.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $188.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.48 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 5.83%. Analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit Realty Capital

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 261,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,762,000 after buying an additional 8,741 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 96.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 47,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 23,285 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 227.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 137,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,606,000 after buying an additional 95,464 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 33.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,016,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,083,000 after buying an additional 254,318 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 16.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,037 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 338 tenants operating in 37 industries.

