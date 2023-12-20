StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Up 3.9 %

RMCF stock opened at $4.54 on Monday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $6.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $28.60 million, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a negative return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

In other news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 12,131 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $47,674.83. Following the purchase, the director now owns 846,652 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,327,342.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. bought 7,307 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.16 per share, with a total value of $30,397.12. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 945,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,878.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 71,665 shares of company stock worth $288,937. 14.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

