StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RFIL. B. Riley lowered their price target on RF Industries from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet cut shares of RF Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th.

Get RF Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RFIL

RF Industries Stock Performance

Insider Activity at RF Industries

NASDAQ RFIL opened at $2.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21. RF Industries has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $5.93. The company has a market capitalization of $28.09 million, a PE ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 13,723 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $35,268.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 643,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,702.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 31,971 shares of company stock worth $90,012. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RF Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFIL. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RF Industries by 70.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 420,000 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in RF Industries by 10.3% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. 33.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RF Industries

(Get Free Report)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.