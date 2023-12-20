StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reading International Stock Up 0.5 %

RDI stock opened at $1.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Reading International has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.53.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 61.81% and a negative net margin of 14.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reading International

About Reading International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in Reading International by 8.2% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,768,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 133,485 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Reading International by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,455,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 26,824 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Reading International by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 35,995 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Reading International by 6.4% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 266,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Reading International by 27.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 158,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 34,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

