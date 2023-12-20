StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
RDI stock opened at $1.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Reading International has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.53.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 61.81% and a negative net margin of 14.03%.
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
