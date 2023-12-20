StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Organovo Price Performance
NASDAQ ONVO opened at $1.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.42. Organovo has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.40.
Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). Organovo had a negative return on equity of 129.61% and a negative net margin of 4,061.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that Organovo will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Organovo
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Organovo by 20.9% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 10,594 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Organovo by 17.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 19,430 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Organovo by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 283,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 13,153 shares during the period. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Organovo
Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Organovo
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Wingstop due for a correction, but don’t fly the coop
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Could PayPal stock suddenly rally after FED pivots?
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Foot Locker: the next chapter begins with an uber-bullish upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.