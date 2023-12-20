StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

NASDAQ ONVO opened at $1.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.42. Organovo has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.40.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). Organovo had a negative return on equity of 129.61% and a negative net margin of 4,061.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that Organovo will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Organovo news, Director David Gobel sold 19,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $31,763.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,763.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Organovo by 20.9% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 10,594 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Organovo by 17.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 19,430 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Organovo by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 283,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 13,153 shares during the period. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

