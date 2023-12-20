StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE NTZ opened at $6.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.74. The company has a market capitalization of $68.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.51. Natuzzi has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $8.71.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Natuzzi stock. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Canada, other Americas, West and South Europe, Italy, the Middle East, Africa, India, the Asia-Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

