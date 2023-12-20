StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
NAII opened at $6.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average of $6.64. Natural Alternatives International has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $10.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $40.25 million, a P/E ratio of 50.85 and a beta of 0.59.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.97 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 0.53%.
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
