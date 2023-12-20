StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NAII opened at $6.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average of $6.64. Natural Alternatives International has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $10.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $40.25 million, a P/E ratio of 50.85 and a beta of 0.59.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.97 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 0.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Natural Alternatives International by 49.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Natural Alternatives International in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 32.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

