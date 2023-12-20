StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut Holly Energy Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

Holly Energy Partners Price Performance

NYSE HEP opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.83. Holly Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $23.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.94 and its 200 day moving average is $20.51.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $158.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.66 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 40.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Holly Energy Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Holly Energy Partners

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEP. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,335,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,707,000 after acquiring an additional 361,697 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $657,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Holly Energy Partners by 56,011.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 187,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 187,079 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Holly Energy Partners by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,835,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,462,000 after purchasing an additional 352,635 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Holly Energy Partners by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals; and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

