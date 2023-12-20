StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
NASDAQ GIGM opened at $1.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average is $1.40. GigaMedia has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $1.89.
GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 29.67% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%.
GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.
