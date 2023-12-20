StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ GIGM opened at $1.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average is $1.40. GigaMedia has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $1.89.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 29.67% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GigaMedia

GigaMedia Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigaMedia stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in GigaMedia Limited ( NASDAQ:GIGM Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.28% of GigaMedia as of its most recent SEC filing.

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

