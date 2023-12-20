StockNews.com Downgrades Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) to Hold

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Shares of NASDAQ SGA opened at $24.22 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.02. Saga Communications has a 1-year low of $18.89 and a 1-year high of $27.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.23 million, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.40.
Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $29.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.85 million. Saga Communications had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 6.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Saga Communications will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.
