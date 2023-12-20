StockNews.com Downgrades Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) to Hold

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ SGA opened at $24.22 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.02. Saga Communications has a 1-year low of $18.89 and a 1-year high of $27.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.23 million, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.40.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $29.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.85 million. Saga Communications had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 6.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Saga Communications will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 211,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Saga Communications by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 195,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Saga Communications by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Saga Communications by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Saga Communications by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 12,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

