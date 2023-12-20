StockNews.com Downgrades Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

ENV has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Envestnet from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Envestnet from $67.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Envestnet from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Envestnet from $67.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Envestnet from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.57.

Get Envestnet alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ENV

Envestnet Stock Performance

NYSE:ENV opened at $48.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.91. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $316.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.45 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envestnet

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Envestnet in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Envestnet in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Envestnet in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 86.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter.

Envestnet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.