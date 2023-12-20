StockNews.com Begins Coverage on World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

World Fuel Services Stock Performance

Shares of INT stock opened at $24.26 on Monday. World Fuel Services has a 1-year low of $19.29 and a 1-year high of $30.65.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

Institutional Trading of World Fuel Services

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in World Fuel Services by 449.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,872,000 after buying an additional 214,166 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its position in World Fuel Services by 29.5% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the third quarter valued at $788,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the third quarter valued at $1,264,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 49.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 21,769 shares in the last quarter.

About World Fuel Services

World Kinect Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment offers fuel supply and comprehensive service solutions globally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.