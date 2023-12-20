StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.
NeuroMetrix Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NURO opened at $3.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.81. NeuroMetrix has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $17.44.
NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 86.64% and a negative return on equity of 25.71%.
About NeuroMetrix
NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.
