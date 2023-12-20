StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Up 3.5 %

Educational Development stock opened at $0.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Educational Development has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The company has a market cap of $7.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.20.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDUC. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Educational Development during the first quarter valued at about $367,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Educational Development during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Educational Development by 63.2% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 11,652 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Educational Development by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. 24.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

