Stifel Nicolaus Increases ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target to $27.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential downside of 10.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ACAD. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $30.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.17 and its 200 day moving average is $25.07. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $33.99. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.75 and a beta of 0.59.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.40 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 23.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 51,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $1,132,323.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,316.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 51,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $1,132,323.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,316.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,025 shares in the company, valued at $312,007.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,985 shares of company stock worth $1,821,267. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

