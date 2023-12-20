Stifel Nicolaus Boosts MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Price Target to $69.00

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 15.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $41.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.64.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MLTX stock opened at $59.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.86 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.13 and its 200 day moving average is $50.07. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $63.40.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts predict that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Bihua Chen acquired 67,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.32 per share, for a total transaction of $3,887,098.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,435,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,512,083.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 956.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 12.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter worth $47,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 30.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

