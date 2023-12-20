Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. trimmed its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,436 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.53.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META opened at $350.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $900.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.46 and a 1-year high of $353.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.91, for a total transaction of $9,408,503.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at $30,102,771.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.91, for a total transaction of $9,408,503.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 517,624 shares of company stock worth $170,064,214 over the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

