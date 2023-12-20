Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Acquires 397 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 145,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.4% in the first quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.4% in the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $865,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $167.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.53. The firm has a market cap of $230.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on PepsiCo

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.