Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Issues Earnings Results

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Steelcase had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $777.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Steelcase updated its Q4 guidance to $0.19-0.23 EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.190-0.230 EPS.

Steelcase Price Performance

SCS opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.71. Steelcase has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $12.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Steelcase news, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $330,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 307,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,385,917.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steelcase

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Steelcase by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Steelcase by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 90,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Steelcase by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Steelcase by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Steelcase by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

SCS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Steelcase from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Steelcase

Steelcase Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.