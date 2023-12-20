Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Issues Earnings Results

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Steelcase had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $777.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Steelcase updated its Q4 guidance to $0.19-0.23 EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.190-0.230 EPS.
Steelcase Price Performance
SCS opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.71. Steelcase has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $12.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.31.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Steelcase news, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $330,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 307,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,385,917.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steelcase
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SCS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Steelcase from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Steelcase
Steelcase Company Profile
Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Steelcase
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- FuelCell Energy could be turning a corner
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Wingstop due for a correction, but don’t fly the coop
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Could PayPal stock suddenly rally after FED pivots?
Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.