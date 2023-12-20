Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,250 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth $35,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.52.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,254 shares of company stock valued at $760,370 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Up 1.2 %

SBUX stock opened at $97.72 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.18. The company has a market cap of $111.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 63.69%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

