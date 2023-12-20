Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Receives $184.12 Average Target Price from Analysts

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $184.12.
SPOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic lowered Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $186.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Spotify Technology
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spotify Technology
Spotify Technology Trading Down 1.1 %
NYSE SPOT opened at $190.83 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $202.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.09. The company has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of -47.71 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.56. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.26% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.
About Spotify Technology
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Spotify Technology
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Wingstop due for a correction, but don’t fly the coop
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Could PayPal stock suddenly rally after FED pivots?
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- Foot Locker: the next chapter begins with an uber-bullish upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.