Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Receives $184.12 Average Target Price from Analysts

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $184.12.

SPOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic lowered Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $186.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Spotify Technology

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology Trading Down 1.1 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SPOT opened at $190.83 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $202.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.09. The company has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of -47.71 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.56. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.26% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

(Get Free Report

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.