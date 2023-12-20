Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $35.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $22.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.93% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Melius downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.18.

NYSE SPR opened at $30.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.24. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $38.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.73.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,968,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $160,886,000 after acquiring an additional 51,387 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 122,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 22,755 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $934,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 9,458.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 800,152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,914,000 after acquiring an additional 791,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

