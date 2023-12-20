SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) CFO Sells $50,806.80 in Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 23,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $50,806.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 775,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,801.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

NASDAQ SOUN opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $553.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.47. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $5.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 million. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SOUN. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $4.20 to $3.60 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOUN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SoundHound AI by 18.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,166,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,466,000 after buying an additional 2,064,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SoundHound AI by 415.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,515,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,297,000 after buying an additional 7,669,606 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SoundHound AI by 145.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,719,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,375,000 after buying an additional 1,613,110 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in SoundHound AI by 517.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,716,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,361,000 after buying an additional 2,276,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, No Street GP LP bought a new stake in SoundHound AI during the first quarter worth about $5,520,000. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

