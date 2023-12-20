Smith Anglin Financial LLC Acquires 522 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,418 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Raymond James lowered Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at $17,306,619.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,306,619.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $50.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.40. The company has a market capitalization of $203.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.