Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CFO Pete Godbole Sells 3,996 Shares

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) CFO Pete Godbole sold 3,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $180,619.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,292.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Pete Godbole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 18th, Pete Godbole sold 1,210 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $56,833.70.

Shares of SMAR opened at $47.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.41. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.78 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 15.15% and a negative return on equity of 23.90%. The firm had revenue of $245.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.13.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 1.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,101,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 6.9% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,800,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,881,000 after acquiring an additional 116,914 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 55.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 17,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,819,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

