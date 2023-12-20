SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

SlateStone Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBC. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on EBC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Eastern Bankshares from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Eastern Bankshares Trading Up 1.4 %

EBC stock opened at $14.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.80. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $156.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.56 million. Research analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Eastern Bankshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently -157.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eastern Bankshares

In other news, VP Nancy Huntington Stager sold 18,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $222,872.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,485.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.