SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 11,546 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

SlateStone Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,841 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 11,546 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. grew its position in shares of SEA by 13.2% in the first quarter. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. now owns 1,545,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $190,835,000 after purchasing an additional 179,821 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 133.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of SEA by 120.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 14,220 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 56.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SE stock opened at $36.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.38. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $34.87 and a 1 year high of $88.84.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.38). SEA had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on SEA from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. KGI Securities cut SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.29.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

