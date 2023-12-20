SlateStone Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

SlateStone Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,077 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter worth about $254,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,876,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter.

SPHQ opened at $54.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.04 and a fifty-two week high of $54.22.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

