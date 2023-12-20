SlateStone Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 25.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,146 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in Target by 150.6% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock opened at $139.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $64.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.91. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.07.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

