SlateStone Wealth LLC Purchases 449 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at about $1,950,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at about $439,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cloudflare by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,732,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681 shares in the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on NET shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $888,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 253,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,006,038.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $188,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 159,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,032,257.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $888,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,352 shares in the company, valued at $15,006,038.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 841,264 shares of company stock worth $59,218,675 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $85.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.19 and a 200 day moving average of $66.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.56 and a 12 month high of $86.90.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.45 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

