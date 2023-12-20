SlateStone Wealth LLC Makes New $321,000 Investment in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 63.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 144,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 110,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.45.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

TROW opened at $108.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.81. The stock has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.32. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $984,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,825,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $984,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,825,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,677,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,360 shares of company stock worth $7,760,173 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

