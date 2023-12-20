SlateStone Wealth LLC Increases Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL opened at $26.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.71.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). PPL had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. PPL’s payout ratio is 86.49%.

PPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on PPL from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.57.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

