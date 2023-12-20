SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $944,000 Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,250,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 216.2% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 67.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 76.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRVL. StockNews.com raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.96.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $59.66 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.17 and a 200-day moving average of $56.87.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,224,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,224,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,969.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,451,900 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

