SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $522,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,724 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LifePro Asset Management raised its holdings in Boeing by 5.8% during the second quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 871,650 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $184,058,000 after buying an additional 16,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 163.4% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock opened at $263.49 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $265.52. The company has a market capitalization of $159.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.06 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($6.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. William Blair initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.12.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

