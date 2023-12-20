SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $474,000 Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WD. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William M. Walker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $5,281,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,664,596.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $1,408,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 197,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,870,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William M. Walker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $5,281,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,664,596.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $11,950,100. Corporate insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walker & Dunlop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.50.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Up 0.8 %

Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $104.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.48. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.06 and a twelve month high of $108.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.31.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.11). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $268.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is 72.21%.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

