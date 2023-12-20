SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $4.10 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,627 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $155.63 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $169.94. The firm has a market cap of $418.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMT. HSBC began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 231,379,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 231,379,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,990,310 shares of company stock valued at $466,515,037. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

