SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $1.18 Million Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 66.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 84.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 224.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 111.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 20,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $411,873.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,035,984 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,952.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

STWD stock opened at $21.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.75. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STWD shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on STWD

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.