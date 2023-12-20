SlateStone Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,758 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 105,561.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,636 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,643,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 1,635.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 254,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,202,000 after purchasing an additional 240,122 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 15.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,337,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,507,000 after buying an additional 180,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,014,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watsco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.67.

Watsco Price Performance

WSO opened at $423.19 on Wednesday. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $243.38 and a 52-week high of $433.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $382.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $370.25. The company has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.07. Watsco had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 64.69%.

Watsco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.