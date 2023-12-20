SlateStone Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM opened at $200.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.67. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $201.30.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

