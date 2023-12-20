SlateStone Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 1,800 Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Synopsys by 58.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Synopsys by 18.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 64.4% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $558.65 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $312.25 and a 12 month high of $573.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $515.39 and a 200-day moving average of $470.81. The company has a market capitalization of $84.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNPS. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.60.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

