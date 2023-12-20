SlateStone Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CNA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,550,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in CNA Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 60,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in CNA Financial by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 20,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 9,845 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in CNA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $199,770,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in CNA Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

CNA Financial Stock Performance

NYSE CNA opened at $42.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. CNA Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $36.17 and a 1 year high of $45.42.

CNA Financial Dividend Announcement

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Read Our Latest Report on CNA Financial

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Susan Ann Stone sold 8,521 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $349,616.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,712.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CNA Financial

(Free Report)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.