SlateStone Wealth LLC Acquires 2,035 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in Aflac by 3.6% in the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 14,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 274,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,089,000 after buying an additional 11,717 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 651,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,970,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.63.

Aflac Trading Up 1.0 %

Aflac stock opened at $82.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $84.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.80. The firm has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $8,137,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,539 shares in the company, valued at $19,247,178.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $8,137,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 236,539 shares in the company, valued at $19,247,178.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,315 shares of company stock worth $13,420,962 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

