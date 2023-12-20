Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SIEB stock opened at $1.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.09. Siebert Financial has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $3.05. The company has a market cap of $69.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.15.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $18.05 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 8,413 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 17.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Siebert Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Siebert Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

